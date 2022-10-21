In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Cullen is by some estimates the most prolific serial killer in American history. But when Krysty Wilson-Cairns began writing the script about his capture, she started not with Cullen, who was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences in 2006, but outside the home of Amy Loughren, the nurse who first uncovered his crimes. “The Good Nurse” takes a distinctly different approach to the true-crime thriller. Cullen was convicted of killing 29 victims but believed to have killed more than 300 hospital patients while working as a nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “The Good Nurse,” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, focuses on Loughren and on the system that enabled Cullen. It debuts Wednesday on Netflix.

