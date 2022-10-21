Final defendant in fake military gear scheme gets 2 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The third and final defendant in an illegal scheme to supply 20 million dollars’ worth of substandard counterfeit clothing and gear made in China to the U.S. military has been sentenced to two years in prison. Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Terry Roe, of Burlington, North Dakota, was also sentenced in federal court in Rhode Island to three years of probation. Authorities say Roe was the manager of a supplier that purchased the counterfeit apparel from the other members of the conspiracy and acted as the point of contact with supply personnel at military bases. The counterfeit items were passed off as American- made and often did not meet safety specifications.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.