Deputies: Girl gives $10K in stolen money to classmates

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother. Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each. Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500. Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500. Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

