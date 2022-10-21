Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 8:18 am

Congressman’s ouster imperils Democrats’ hold on Oregon seat

KEYT

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Associated Press

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is a true toss-up this election, a rarity in a state that’s seen on the national stage as reliably blue. The district, which was significantly redrawn, hasn’t been held by a Republican in a quarter-century. But the primary defeat of centrist Democrat Kurt Schrader by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner and sweeping changes to its boundaries have created opportunity for Republicans. The seat is now being closely watched as one that could flip. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer hopes to capitalize on voter discontent over inflation, crime and homelessness while McLeod-Skinner is focused on her opponent’s flip-flopping abortion stance.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content