Chilly weekend weather

A system of low pressure and increasing onshore flow brings chilly, fall-like temperatures across the region for this weekend. Saturday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, but temperatures will be mild for the entire weekend. Wind speeds will pick up and there will be a chance of patchy drizzle on Saturday.

The marine layer finally returned, which helped drop temperatures along he coast. Highs on Saturday will be about 20 degrees cooler in some cities, with highs inland forecasted to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The presence of the marine layer will keep highs in the 60s for coastal communities.

The weather this weekend will feel very different to the weather we experienced earlier this week. There will be a slight warm up at the beginning of next week, but it is not expected to bring a drastic change in temperatures.