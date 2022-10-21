Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s government is clamping down on the country’s opposition a day after more than 60 people were killed in protests around the country. On Friday, prominent opposition leader Succes Masra said that security forces were ransacking the national headquarters of his political party. Meanwhile, a government decree has suspended the activities of seven opposition parties including Masra’s for a period of three months. On Thursday, protesters took to the streets in the capital, N’Djamena, as well as several other cities in the West African nation to protest against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby extending his time in power by two more years.

