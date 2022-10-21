9 people injured during shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Nine people were injured early Friday in a shooting at a fraternity house outside of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Police say seven people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Southern University is in the midst of celebrating homecoming. School officials say that they are working to “ensure a safe Homecoming weekend” and that any changes to security protocols and homecoming activities will be shared as they are updated. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if they had made an arrest.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.