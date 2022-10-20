US woman pleads guilty in UK teen’s road death case

LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas was charged after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside an air base in eastern England that is used by U.S. forces. The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain. On Thursday, Sacoolas attended a London hearing by video link from Washington and admitted responsibility in Dunn’s death. Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Sacoolas that although she could not compel her to face justice in person, it would provide “weighty evidence” of “genuine remorse.”

