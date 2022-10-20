Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Roslyn is gaining strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph late Thursday. It was centered about 230 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo. Forecasters say Roslyn i expected to reach hurricane force Friday night. They say it will gradually shift to a more northerly course and begin moving toward land in the coming days.

