Oregon’s newest House district holds first general election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. House race in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District is closer than expected. The district includes the state capital Salem and Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs along with rural areas. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but most voters are nonaffiliated. The GOP has capitalized on inflation, crime and low approval ratings for President Biden and Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Democrats, meanwhile, hope abortion will energize voters. The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss up but other analysts say it appears to lean toward Democrats. Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

