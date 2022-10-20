Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey,” saying she caters to “liberal elites.”

