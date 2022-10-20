Corps to conduct further testing at contaminated school

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct new testing at a Missouri grade school to learn more about the level of radioactive contamination in the school and on its playground. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush announced the testing plan on Thursday. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, was among several local, state and federal lawmakers who urged the federal government to take immediate action to remediate Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, after private testing found high levels of contamination. Corps spokesman J.P. Rebello says testing will begin Monday. Busch says it may be several months before testing is completed and results are known. The school sits near Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated decades ago with discarded nuclear waste.

