Britain’s political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed that British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but would allow their country to flourish as it stood alone. That self-image was, many felt, part of British exceptionalism, part of the national brand. Events of the past 12 months, with three British prime ministers occupying No. 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss quit Thursday after just 45 days in office, have shattered that image. Bronwen Maddox, director of the international affairs think tank Chatham House, says the U.K.’s standing in the world has been severely battered by Truss’s resignation and by the “revolving door” of prime ministers.

