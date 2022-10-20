Belgian’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained

SYDNEY (AP) — The disappearance of a young Belgian backpacker in Australia three years ago remains a mystery after an inquest ended without a conclusive finding. A coroner said 18-year-old Theo Hayez likely died soon after he left a nightclub in the town of Byron Bay, but she couldn’t say whether it was from an accident or if he was killed. The coroner said suicide appeared to be highly unlikely and there was no reason for Hayez to intentionally vanish. Police have offered a reward for anyone with information about the case. Hayez’s godfather said Friday the family still had hope the “main question” would one day be answered.

