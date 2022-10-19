UN genocide official: Hate speech is fueling Ethiopia’s war

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A United Nations official is urging tech companies to do everything possible to stop the onslaught of hate speech fueling the war in Ethiopia’s north, where a violent war pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. Inflammatory language by political leaders and armed groups in the Tigray conflict “continues unabated,” according to Alice Wairimu Nderitu, U.N. special adviser on the prevention of genocide. Fighting resumed between Tigray forces and federal troops in August, bringing an end to a cease-fire since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Eritrean troops are fighting on the side of Ethiopia’s military.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.