Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A World Health Organization official says experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about “two weeks.” The East African country is carrying out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. WHO’s representative in Uganda told The Associated Press that Wednesday that potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine doses will buttress a response effort that still must focus on tracing Ebola contacts and community engagement. The official said that vaccines developed by the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute and Oxford University “are ready to be shipped” to Uganda.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.