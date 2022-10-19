Prop. 30 drives wedge between Governor and fellow Democrats

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A proposition that would tax the wealthy and use the funds to build more charging stations and help people purchase electric cars appears to be driving a wedge between Governor Gavin Newsom and his party.

Proposition 30 would tax people who earn more than $2 million a year by 1.75 percent for two decades. The money raised would be spent to help Californian drive electric. It would also support wildfire fighting resources.

Democrats and the Clean Air Coalition and the CEO of Lyft are among the backers.

Newsom and the California Chamber of Commerce oppose it.

Newsom said in commercials and interviews that it's a money grab by Lift and he said the state is already spending billions to do the things the prop is intended to do.

Some Tesla driver say that sounds hypocritical.

"If you are telling everybody they have to get rid of all their gas cars by 2035 that doesn't make any sense, said Richard Millet, "Matter-a-fact they have to get more power stations and they haven't done that."

