Palestinian killed, Israeli guard injured near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say security guards have shot dead a Palestinian attacker after he opened fire at them in the West Bank east of Jerusalem, wounding a guard. The guard stationed outside the settlement of Maale Adumim was lightly wounded Wednesday in his hand, according to Israeli medics. The identity of the attacker was not immediately known. It was the latest clash in a wave of violence between Israeli security forces and Palestinians since the spring. That’s when Israel began conducting regular raids into the West Bank and east Jerusalem following a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people inside Israel.

