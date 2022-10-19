Norwegian airport briefly closed after drone spotted

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say the airport in Norway’s second-largest city briefly closed after area residents spotted at least one drone nearby. A police spokesman said the first drone sighting at Bergen Airport was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and other sightings of aerial objects followed, including near a small, domestic airport north of Bergen. Bergen Airport was shut down at around 6:30 a.m. and reopened 2½ hours later. Police said no suspects had been identified. At least six Russian citizens were detained over the past few weeks for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.

