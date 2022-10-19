Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Some parents of children at Jana Elementary School in suburban St. Louis say they’ll seek medical testing and guidance from doctors about what to do next, after a privately-funded environmental study found radioactive contamination inside the school and on the playground. A school board on Tuesday announced plans to close the grade school in Florissant, Missouri, indefinitely and clean it. The school’s 400 students will do virtual learning for now, then be sent to other elementary schools starting Nov. 28. Coldwater Creek runs directly behind Jana Elementary. The creek was contaminated in the 1940s and 1950s when waste from atomic bomb material manufactured in St. Louis got into the waterway.

