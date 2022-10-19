Man to stand trial in shooting of anti-abortion canvasser

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting of an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door to door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. WOOD-TV reports that a judge issued the ruling Wednesday against 74-year-old Richard Harvey, who is charged with assault and careless discharge of a weapon. Joan Jacobson was shot Sept. 20 at Harvey’s home in Odessa Township, about 130 miles northwest of Detroit. Jacobson told investigators she was asking a woman at the home to vote against Proposal 3 in November when she was told to leave. Jacobson said she was shot in the shoulder. Harvey has said he shot Jacobson accidentally.

