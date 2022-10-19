Macron visits Paris mosque to mark its 100th anniversary

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has visited Paris’ main mosque to mark 100 years since it was built — a stop to show how the French leader wishes to represent all factions of French society months after his reelection. Debates about the Muslim veil and the role of Islam in secular France became a political hot potato as the centrist leader won a second term in April. During a ceremony, Macron unveiled a plaque marking France’s “recognition” for its Muslim soldiers. The Great Mosque of Paris was built in honor of the 70,000 Muslims who died for France during World War II.

