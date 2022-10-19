India stops journalist from flying to receive Pulitzer Prize

NEW DELHI (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says Indian immigration authorities prevented her from flying to the United States to receive the award. Sanna Irshad Mattoo says she was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday to receive the Pulitzer Prize but was blocked by officials at New Delhi’s airport without any explanation. Mattoo was part of a team won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India. She has been working since 2018 as a photojournalist depicting life in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where insurgents have been fighting for the region’s independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan.

