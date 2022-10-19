France ‘profoundly shaken’ by schoolgirl’s slaying in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The French government says the slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken.” Paris prosecutors say a 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the capital is in custody on charges of murder and rape of a minor, torture, acts of barbarity and concealment of a corpse. A 43-year-old man is also in custody. The killing of the girl, identified in the French media only as Lola, has sparked a heated political debate after reports emerged identifying the main suspect as an immigrant who was living in France despite an order to leave the country.

