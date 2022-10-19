Skip to Content
Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke

By MARC LEVY and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has released a doctor’s note saying he’s recovering well from a stroke in May. The release Wednesday comes in the closing weeks of the campaign as Fetterman’s Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve. The doctor’s letter says Fetterman continues to endure effects of the stroke that involve speech and the ability to quickly respond. But the doctor says Fetterman exhibited no effects on his cognitive ability and says Fetterman is healthy enough to “work full duty in public office.” Oz is a heart surgeon who has treated stroke patients, and he has suggested the stroke has left Fetterman unequipped to serve effectively in the Senate.

