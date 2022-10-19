EU awards top human rights prize to the people of Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The people of Ukraine and their representatives have been awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize for their resistance to the Russia’s invasion and ongoing war. The EU named them the winner of the Sakharov Prize on Wednesday. The award named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. It’s the second straight year EU lawmakers used the Sakharov Prize to send a message to the Kremlin. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year. When they nominated Ukraine for this year’s prize, EU lawmakers praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and highlighted the role of Ukraine’s state emergency services.

