Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen months after resigning in a sexual harassment scandal, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to elbow his way back into the public eye. The Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office. The first episode of the podcast launches Thursday. Cuomo isn’t following the usual playbook for misbehaving politicians seeking redemption. He’s unrelenting in his view that he was the victim of a political hit job. A lawyer for one woman suing Cuomo for alleged harassment says the world would be a better place if he stayed home.

