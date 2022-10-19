Capitol Police clear suspicious vehicle and detain three near Supreme Court

By Whitney Wild, CNN

US Capitol Police have detained three people after responding Wednesday to a suspicious vehicle near the US Supreme Court.

After initially closing off several streets in the area, police cleared the vehicle, which they described as a “small white van,” in the early evening.

US Capitol Police have not publicly said why the people were detained but said weapons were found in the vehicle. CNN, citing a source, earlier reported that the three were arrested on charges, but police have not confirmed that information.

“One of the men told us he had guns in the van. The officers found three guns — two handguns and a shotgun. Weapons are prohibited on Capitol Grounds,” US Capitol Police said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Police had earlier said that officers “responded to 100 block of East Capitol Street for a suspicious vehicle” and they cautioned people to “please stay away from the area.”

