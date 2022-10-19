Brazil’s Lula issues letter to evangelicals to allay concern

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has published an open letter to evangelicals aimed at countering claims he would persecute their faith. It’s also meant to gain votes among a large and growing part of the population. The letter says da Silva will respect religious freedoms if elected — as he did during his 2003-2010 presidency. Some of Brazil’s most popular evangelical pastors support incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, some of whose backers have literally demonized aa Silva and his Workers’ Party. Da Silva denounced use of religion for political ends.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.