Blasts kill at least 8 at Myanmar’s Insein Prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A bombing near the front gate of Myanmar’s main prison for political detainees has killed at least eight people, including visitors and prison personnel. The military confirmed to journalists that five visitors, including a 10-year-old girl, and three prison staff were killed, and 13 visitors and five prison personnel were injured in two blasts on Wednesday near the main iron gate of Insein Prison in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year, triggering nationwide peaceful protests that security forces suppressed with deadly force. The repression has led to widespread armed resistance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.