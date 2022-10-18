Venezuela insider seeks dismissal of criminal charges

MIAMI (AP) — Attorneys for a key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have filed a new motion seeking to dismiss federal money laundering charges. In their second motion to dismiss, lawyers for businessman Alex Saab argue again that he was illegally abducted on U.S. orders while traveling as a diplomat to Iran. The motion filed late Monday contains new evidence including a never before seen photo of Saab’s purported diplomatic passport that his attorneys argue prove without a doubt that he was on a diplomatic mission when he was detained. A federal judge in Miami will hear arguments on the diplomatic immunity issue at a hearing scheduled for December. Saab is accused of paying bribes to siphon off $350 million from Venezuelan state contracts to build public housing.

