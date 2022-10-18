Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African women’s rights groups and sex workers have demonstrated outside a Johannesburg court where a 21-year-old man appeared in connection with the discovery of six decomposed bodies, believed to be those of sex workers. He was arrested last week when police discovered the bodies at a car repair workshop in downtown Johannesburg. Police say some of the bodies were found with their hands tied and they had evidently been in the building for a long period of time. None of the victims has yet been formally identified as officials are awaiting DNA results.

