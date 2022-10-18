Skip to Content
Sponsorships questioned by leading Australian athletes

By DENNIS PASSA
AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Athletes in two of Australia’s most popular sports — cricket and netball — are criticizing millions of dollars in sponsorship deals between their federations and mining and energy companies. Much of it involves environmental concerns. National team captain Pat Cummins has questioned Cricket Australia’s connection with a leading energy company. This week that company decided to end its sponsorship next year. Cricket Australia says Cummins’ comments were not the reason. In another case an Indigenous netball player has questioned sponsorship by a mining company because of past racist remarks by its founder about Aboriginal people in Australia.

