Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a special election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday setting the date. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote. They hoped to have the question on next month’s general election ballot. But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election. Stitt has said that while he supports the federal legalization of marijuana, he opposes the state question.

