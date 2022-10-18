Minnesota gubernatorial candidates to face off in 2nd debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The only televised debate between Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is taking place in Rochester. Tuesday’s debate from the studios of KTTC-TV will be carried live on stations serving greater Minnesota. Walz and Jensen held a non-televised debate at FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota in early August, ahead of the primary election. They clashed over the Walz administration’s response to the pandemic, as well as agricultural and public safety issues. The two will meet for their final scheduled debate on Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

