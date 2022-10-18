Georgia Republican seeks to put 2020 aside for other issues

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Burt Jones is running for Georgia lieutenant governor on a platform of fighting inflation and crime and improving education. But Democrat Charlie Bailey is focusing on Jones’ efforts to deny Georgia’s electoral votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden. Jones says voters don’t care about that, while Bailey argues Jones is “un-American.” Bailey pledges to back Democratic priorities, including restoring abortion rights and expanding Medicaid. Jones says he wants to eliminate the state income tax and blames Democrats for rising crime. Libertarian Ryan Graham is also on the ballot.

