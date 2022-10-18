Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to move past fossil fuels but he’s looking to increase oil supplies ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. White House officials say that the U.S. strategic reserve contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, and Biden could order an additional release as early as Wednesday. Still, reserves are at their lowest levels since 1984 after the president in March announced the release of 180 million barrels over six months.

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

