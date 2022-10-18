Barbara Kingsolver’s ‘Demon Copperhead’ is new Oprah pick

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.” In a statement Tuesday, also the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to romantic heartbreak. The 67-year-old author has lived for years on a farm in southern Appalachia, and has long blended narrative drama and social commentary.

