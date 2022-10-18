Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders have announced what they describe as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries Tuesday after meeting in the Australian Parliament House. The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services and collaboration between businesses to build green growth sectors. Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.