6 on trial in Vienna over links to gunman in 2020 attack

VIENNA (AP) — Six men have gone on trial in Vienna over alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in the Austrian capital in 2020. The trial opened at the Vienna state court on Tuesday. A verdict is expected in February at the earliest. Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. The assailant had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria. The six defendants aren’t accused of direct participation in the attack but allegedly helped or influenced the attacker as he prepared for the shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.