U.S. hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a dozen individuals from Somalia and Yemen who are involved in al-Shabab’s financing operations which in turn use those funds to assist in weapons procurement and recruitment activities. One member is accused of using digital currency to launder money for the group. Along with the Treasury sanctions, the State Department on Monday designated five al-Shabaab leaders for diplomatic penalties.

