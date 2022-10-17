The gunman who killed 2 Connecticut officers and wounded another fired over 80 shots, report says

By Holly Yan and Kiely Westhoff, CNN

A man who authorities say lured officers to a deadly attack fired over 80 rounds at police before he was killed by a wounded officer, the Connecticut inspector general’s office said.

Bristol police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night when they were shot and killed, police said. Officer Alec Iurato was wounded.

Authorities believe the gunman, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was the person who made the domestic violence call to 911, the inspector general’s report said.

Connecticut State Police said his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was also at the scene.

“Officers went to the side door of the house and spoke to Nathan Brutcher,” the report said. “As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted. Nicholas Brutcher fired well over eighty rounds attacking the officers from behind, fatally shooting both Sergeant Demonte and Officer Hamzy, and wounding Officer Iurato.”

Despite getting shot in the leg, “Officer Iurato was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser,” the report said. “From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher.”

Iurato’s use of deadly force appears to be justified, the inspector general’s office said.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the shooting. The agency said the 911 call appeared to be “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.”

‘Shots fired. More cars. Send everyone’

All three of the officers’ body cameras captured the shooting. But to respect the victims’ privacy, the inspector general released only part of the video from Iurato’s bodycam footage.

“Shots fired. Shots fired. More cars. Send everyone,” the wounded officer says as someone screams in the background. “Officer shot, officer shot.”

A barrage of what sounds like gunfire follows. Iurato takes cover behind a parked vehicle and fires toward a driveway.

Another wave of deadly attacks against police

At least 54 law enforcement officers have been killed by intentional gunfire in 2022, according to the Officer Down Memorial Fund website.

A day after Demonte and Hamzy were killed in Connecticut, Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association said Thai was a 23-year police veteran.

“Not only was Officer Thai a protector of our community, he was a father, a son, and a brother,” the union said. “These senseless acts of violence are becoming all too common in our society.”

On Wednesday, three Philadelphia SWAT officers were wounded in a shooting while trying to serve a warrant on a homicide suspect, police said.

After knocking on a door, the SWAT team was “immediately met by gunfire,” said Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford.

A shootout ensued, and the suspect was killed. The three wounded officers are expected to recover, Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.

Nationwide, the number of police officers intentionally killed in the line of duty reached a 20-year high last year, according to FBI data.

Slain officers worked to help community youth

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould became visibly emotional describing his two officers killed.

“We lost two exceptional Bristol police officers. And a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence,” Gould said Thursday.

Demonte, 35, was also a school resource officer at two Bristol schools and an adviser for the Bristol police explorer cadet program, the chief said.

“Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the silver star, officer of the month, and co-recipient for officer of the year in 2019,” Gould said.

Demonte is survived by his wife, two children “and one on the way,” the chief said.

Hamzy, 34, was also an adviser for the police explorer cadet program.

“Throughout his career, he received numerous letters of commendations and recognition,” Gould said.

Hamzy is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

Iurato, 26, underwent surgery for a “severe gunshot wound and is currently recovering,” the police chief said Thursday.

Gould said the Bristol officers epitomized bravery in policing, just like so many officers do every day.

“They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation,” he said. “And that’s what they did every night before that. And that’s what all our officers do and will continue to do.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.