Santa Barbara Restaurant Collective contributes to local economy
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-
Chris Chiaparra quit his job in the medical sales business to dive head first into entrepreneurship.
He opened up Mesa Burger, which is a popular spot for locals on the mesa.
Now, he’s taken over as owner of Lighthouse Coffee which is doing very well.
In total, he has 3 Mesa burgers and 4 Lighthouse coffee shops.
The result? A place for locals to gather and bond throughout the week.
This has helped the local economy.