Santa Barbara Restaurant Collective contributes to local economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

Chris Chiaparra quit his job in the medical sales business to dive head first into entrepreneurship.

He opened up Mesa Burger, which is a popular spot for locals on the mesa.

Now, he’s taken over as owner of Lighthouse Coffee which is doing very well.



In total, he has 3 Mesa burgers and 4 Lighthouse coffee shops.

The result? A place for locals to gather and bond throughout the week.

This has helped the local economy.