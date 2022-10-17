Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:02 pm

Santa Barbara Restaurant Collective contributes to local economy

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

Chris Chiaparra quit his job in the medical sales business to dive head first into entrepreneurship. 

He opened up Mesa Burger, which is a popular spot for locals on the mesa.

Now, he’s taken over as owner of Lighthouse Coffee which is doing very well. 

In total, he has 3 Mesa burgers and 4 Lighthouse coffee shops.

The result? A place for locals to gather and bond throughout the week. 

This has helped the local economy.

Article Topic Follows: News

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content