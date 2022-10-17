Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, killing 2

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says one of its warplanes has crashed into Yeysk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, after experiencing engine failure on takeoff. The crash ignited a huge fire, killing at least two people and injuring 19 others, four of whom were in grave condition. The Russian Defense Ministry said a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area Monday. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but tons of fuel exploded on impact. The massive blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building. Emergency services were working to put out the fire. Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

