Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a resident found a sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro placed without permission on their property, and while trying to remove it found razor blades “placed around the perimeter of the sign.” Signs for two other Democratic candidates were also found to be booby-trapped. Police said their investigation continues and warned residents to use caution in removing signs placed on their property without permission.

