Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
By ALBERT AJI
Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria says the United Nations will push for a nationwide cease-fire in the war-wrecked country — even after bursts of fighting in the last rebel-held region have punctured a two-year truce there. Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters after meeting the foreign minister in Damascus on Monday. He said Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need for humanitarian assistance.” Pedersen also said that political process has not delivered peace to the Syrian people, and pledged that the U.N. would continue to work on the humanitarian needs of all, refugees and displaced, both in and outside government-controlled areas.