3 weeks after Ian’s landfall, students returning to school

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Almost three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, students in the area’s largest school district are poised to return to class. The School District of Lee County says 28 of the district’s 120 schools were reopening on Monday and Tuesday, and another 32 have been cleared to reopen soon. Students at schools that were damaged or that still haven’t been cleared are being sent to other schools for the time being. Superintendent Christopher Bernier says the biggest obstacle to reopening schools has been air quality tests. With more than 100 fatalities, Ian was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century.

