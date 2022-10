Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An official from the far-right Sweden Democrats has been suspended from her duties for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne Frank “immoral” among other things in an Instagram posting that has now been deleted. The post prompted strong reaction from Jewish groups and Israel’s ambassador to Sweden. Fallenkvist was suspended from the Sweden Democrats late Saturday.

