DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney’s office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.

