Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed several exhibits and taken other precautions after one of its pelicans died from the bird flu. The zoo said one of its pink-backed pelicans that died on Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized. The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved birds inside whenever possible to help protect them from avian influenza. The zoo reopened its aviary in June after bird flu cases waned, but the outbreak has started to make a resurgence this fall. More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered this year to limit the spread of bird flu.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.